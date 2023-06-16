In the flooded Kherson region, the number of missing people increases

08:56 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The operation to rescue people from the flooded settlements of the Kherson region continues. As the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko said on the air of the telethon Єdinі news, more than 2.6 thousand people managed to be saved in the territory flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the occupiers. At the same time, 29 people are considered missing.

He noted that the evacuation of people from the disaster zone continues, despite the constant attacks of the Russians.

"We are trying to carry out evacuation measures, even though the enemy is constantly shelling evacuation sites, our rescuers, policemen and volunteers. But today we saved about 80 people," he said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that as of 20.30 in the Kherson region 46 settlements were flooded, 32 of them were in the controlled territory.

He noted that not a single case of looting was recorded on the right bank of the region.

Recall that this morning in Kherson, the water level in the Dnieper exceeds the usual mark by 4 meters 72 centimeters, but during the night it dropped by 31 centimeters.

Earlier it became known that two volunteers were injured in Kherson. They provided assistance to local residents affected by flooding.