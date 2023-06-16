09:39 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Rashists lost another general. On July 12, in the Zaporozhye direction, as a result of a missile attack, the chief of staff of the 35th combined arms army of the Russian Federation, Major General Sergey Goryochev, was liquidated.

This is reported by Russian media and z-military correspondents.

“Heavy fighting all yesterday (June 12) went on almost along the entire line of military contact of the Vostok group, especially on the so-called. "Vremievsky ledge". The situation is difficult in the defense zone of the 60th and 37th motorized rifle brigades. Major General Sergey Goryochev, Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was killed as a result of an enemy missile attack.

According to representatives of the command of the UGV (s), the army has lost today one of the brightest and most effective military leaders, ”the Z-military correspondents lament.

At the beginning of the invasion, Goryochev was the commander of the 5th separate tank brigade, and during the war he "grew" to the post of chief of staff of the army.

Recall, Pentagon intelligence chief Scott Berrier on May 10 announced the elimination of at least 8 Russian generals. He noted that this is an unusually high lethality for officers, which exceeds the number of American generals who have died in 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan.



In August last year, the British Ministry of Defense reported that 10 generals of the Russian army were killed during the war.. According to Japanese intelligence as of February 2023, 20 Russian generals were eliminated in the war in Ukraine.