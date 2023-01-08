Russian troops fired on a UN humanitarian mission in Zaporozhye

08:59 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians during the so-called "Christmas truce", on Saturday, January 7, fired at the UN mission in the Zaporozhye region. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh on the air of the telethon.

"The side of the aggressor, which promised not to shoot, fired even at the UN humanitarian mission, which brought humanitarian aid to the town of Orekhov," Starukh said.

As reported, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Zaporozhye and the suburbs of Kharkov on Saturday evening.

Later it became known that a 50-year-old man died as a result of attacks by invaders in the Kharkiv region.