In Transcarpathia, a major fired after beating a woman in a state of intoxication

11:46 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Transcarpathia, a major of the regional territorial recruitment and social support center was fired after he beat a woman while intoxicated.



The information about this was confirmed by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, noting that this officer "has been a disgrace to his high rank."

"Based on the data provided by his place of service, and also taking into account the expected investigative actions related to the initiation of a criminal case by law enforcement agencies in connection with the crime he committed, it was decided to dismiss him from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Pavlyuk explained.

He also stressed that the assessment of what is happening will have to be given to law enforcement agencies and the court.