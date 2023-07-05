In Transcarpathia, a major fired after beating a woman in a state of intoxication

In Transcarpathia, a major of the regional territorial recruitment and social support center was fired after he beat a woman while intoxicated.
The information about this was confirmed by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, noting that this officer "has been a disgrace to his high rank."
He also stressed that the assessment of what is happening will have to be given to law enforcement agencies and the court.
