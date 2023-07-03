Warehouse of a mineral water bottling plant burned down in Transcarpathia today

14:25 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The presence of water did not save the bottling plant from fire. According to the department of the State Emergency Service of the Transcarpathian region, today, July 3, the operational service received a message about a fire in the warehouse of a mineral water bottling enterprise in the village of Vyshkovo, Khust district.

The report notes that the fire on an area of about 1200 square meters. m managed to completely eliminate.To extinguish the fire, 36 rescuers and 9 units of equipment were sent to the scene.

There were no casualties. The circumstances of the fire are being established.

