In Transcarpathia, they are looking for 4 Ukrainians who illegally crossed the Romanian border

12:31 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian and Romanian border guards in Transcarpathia are looking for four men who are lost in the mountains.



About this message in the press service of the State Border Guard Service.



On the eve of Mount Pip Ivan, Romanian border guards detained 2 citizens of Ukraine who illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border.



They reported that there were four other men with them who disappeared from their field of vision.



The border guards immediately organized joint search activities with their Romanian colleagues, which are still ongoing.. Helicopter aircraft on both sides of the border are now involved in the search.



The search is hampered by high snow cover and poor visibility, which prevents the use of automotive equipment.



Border guards warn everyone to refrain from hiking in the highlands and not endanger their lives.