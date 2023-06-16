A rare dangerous spider appeared in the south of Ukraine in the Odessa region

06:36 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Climate change entails the emergence of new, unusual for Ukraine species of spiders. Not so long ago, we were frightened by the invasion of karakurts, or the so-called "black widow", and now a new "guest" has appeared.

In the Odessa region, in the National Natural Park "Tuzlovsky Limany" a rare dangerous spider appeared. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by the administration of the park.

We are talking about the black fathead (Eresus moravicus). Sometimes it is also called "The Sun". This is a bright, beautiful, rare species of spider.

"It was first recorded by scientists on the territory of the national park. Previously, it was believed that only Eresus collari lives in Ukraine. However, the revision of the collections and the arrival of new material confirmed the presence of another species in our country," the reserve said.

According to experts, the bite of such spiders is very dangerous. The venom causes severe pain and numbness around the bite site that lasts 3-6 days. However, as they assured, it is impossible to die from a spider bite.

"The species is new for our area, but already quite active.There is already a lot of it in the Izmail district of the Odessa region," experts warned.

The size of male spiders reaches 8-11 mm. They have a bright red abdomen with four black spots. Females are slightly larger - 9-16 mm.

Such spiders are found in Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia and Albania.

