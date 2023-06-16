In southern Somalia, there was an explosion of ammunition on the field of play. 25 children died

10:58 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians are close to the tragedy that occurred in southern Somalia. According to the Xinhua news agency, near the city of Coriolei, an explosion of ammunition occurred right on the playground. The explosion killed at least 25 children and injured several more.

"The tragedy was caused by the explosive remnants of the war, such as bombs and mines, which were played with by children in an open field in the village," the report said.

22 children's bodies were delivered to the local hospital, two more children died already in the hospital. One child was sent for medical treatment to the Capital Hospital in Mogadishu, but he died on the way.

All the dead were boys aged 10-15 years.

Recall that in October in the capital of Somalia - Mogadishu - more than 100 people became victims of terrorist attacks. Powerful explosions occurred near the building of the Ministry of Education, located at a busy intersection.

Earlier in the Somali capital, terrorists killed dozens of people during the seizure of the hotel. During the operation to liberate the building, drone strikes were carried out and special forces were involved.