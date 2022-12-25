Explosions rocked a military unit in the Bryansk region

08:19 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Russian Bryansk region, explosions thundered on the night of December 13, local residents believe the explosions occurred at a local military unit.



This is reported by local social networks and Russian media.



So, loud explosions were heard by residents of the city of Klintsy, as well as the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region.

"Houses jumped," says one of the local residents.



Other local residents in Klintsy suggest that the explosions occurred in one of the military units.



This city is located about 60 km from the border with the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, and, according to data from open sources, a motorized rifle regiment is stationed in it.



At the same time, local information resources write that, presumably, the causes of explosions in settlements are different.. There was a fire in Klimovo, but it started even before the residents heard the explosions.



Klimovo is located about 30 km from the Ukrainian border. There is a military airfield there.



No information on casualties yet. Authorities have not yet commented on what is happening.