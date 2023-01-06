On the street of Dnepropetrovsk region, a man was selling grenade launchers and cartridges

15:37 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the middle of Apostolovo Street, Dnepropetrovsk region, a 56-year-old man tried to sell an RPG-18 grenade launcher, RGD-5 and F-1 grenades with fuses, as well as 120 5.45 mm rounds of ammunition.



This is reported by the police of the Dnepropetrovsk region.



The police reportedly caught the man red-handed. Ammunition and money received from the sale were seized and sent for examination.



The man was notified of suspicion of illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.