A Russian rocket fell on the territory of Moldova again

16:45 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A rocket was found on the territory of Moldova near the Ukrainian border after another Russian missile attack on Ukraine.



This is reported by the Moldovan media, including Newsmaker.



Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found a rocket near the border, near the city of Briceni. As noted, a patrol of the border police found her, since control over the border was strengthened in connection with the shelling.



The area was cordoned off by police and border guards, waiting for the arrival of specialized services.