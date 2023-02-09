An explosion occurred on the territory of a former factory in Kyiv

In the Darnitsky district of Kyiv, an explosion occurred on the territory of a former factory. Previously, one person died, Mayor Klitschko said.
Three were rescued, and rescuers of the State Emergency Service rescued six from the rubble - there is a connection with four people.
The preliminary cause of the incident was the explosion of a gas cylinder, the KMDA reported.
