A henchman of the occupiers was detained in the Sumy region

10:50 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

At the head of the Sumy regional prosecutor's office, a resident of the city of Sumy was notified of suspicion of high treason (part 2 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



This was announced on January 23 by the Office of the Attorney General.



According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the man handed over to the FSB representative the coordinates of the locations of the personnel of the Ukrainian defense forces on the territory of Sumy and the Sumy region, data on their weapons. The Sumy resident sent the collected information through closed channels of electronic communication.



In order to protect the agent from exposure as much as possible, the invaders paid for his services with cryptocurrency.



To fulfill the task of the curator to further inform the invaders about the system of protection and defense in the Sumy region, the man tried to get a job in the regional military administration. After writing a statement, he was detained by law enforcement officers.



During a search at the place of residence of the detainee, a Russian passport in his name and a mobile device with confirmation of intelligence activities were found.



At the request of the investigator and the prosecutor, the court decided that the suspect was given a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to bail. The criminal activity of the person was suspended by prosecutors together with employees of counterintelligence and the investigative department of the SBU Directorate in Sumy region.