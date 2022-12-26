In the Sumy region, the enemy DRG tried to "pass" through the fighters of the defense, unsuccessfully

17:39 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Territorial defense fighters destroyed an enemy sabotage group in the Sumy region.



This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky.



It is noted that in the morning a group of the Russian Federation crossed the line of the state border of Ukraine. On the territory of the Krasnopol community, near the village of Vysokoye, terrorist defense fighters clashed with a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.



After a short battle, the DRG retreated, having suffered losses.



At least two people were reported killed. There are no losses on the Ukrainian side.