Child died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Rivne region

12:39 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Rivne region, a five-year-old girl died from carbon monoxide poisoning, her parents were hospitalized.



This was reported in the National Police of the region.



The tragedy occurred in the city of Dubno. Doctors told the police that a 26-year-old mother, a 28-year-old father and their five-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning.



The doctors tried to resuscitate the child for about 40 minutes, but they failed to save the girl's life.