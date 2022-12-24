A fire broke out on the Russian Trans-Siberian Railway - Stratcom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

14:25 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Near Krasnoyarsk, on one of the most important railway "arteries" of Russia, unknown persons set several fires.



This was announced by the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram on Wednesday, December 7.

"According to preliminary information, near Krasnoyarsk on the Trans-Siberian Railway, unknown persons burned several switchboards of signaling and blocking automation systems," the military said and added that the information was being further specified.

As you know, the Trans-Siberian Railway is one of the most important railway lines in Russia - it connects its European part with Siberia and the Far East.