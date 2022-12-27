Explosions at Russian airport

08:09 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Saratov region, explosions occurred on the territory of the Engels airfield, a siren was announced. Before that, two "claps" were heard. This was reported on Monday, December 26 on social networks.



There is no official confirmation of the explosions.



Witnesses write that the "pops" were loud.



Let's add that the strategic aviation of the Russians - Tu-95, Tu-160, etc. is located at the airfield.



According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred at the Engels-2 airfield.. This is the airbase of the Russian Aerospace Forces.



Fire brigades and emergency services are on the scene.