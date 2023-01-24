In the Poltava region, the State Bureau of Investigation set up an imitation of a murder in order to save a person

16:06 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation prevented the murder of an entrepreneur from Poltava region on the order of a local official. This was reported by the press service of the GBR.

"The employees of the State Bureau of Investigation established that it is planned to kill an entrepreneur from the Poltava region, for which they are actively searching for perpetrators from the criminal environment.. In order to save the man's life and expose the organizer, a multi-stage special operation began using the technical and undercover capabilities of the bureau," the report says.

The customer of the murder estimated the life of a businessman at $5,000.

"According to preliminary information, a local official of one of the districts of Poltava region had a conflict with an entrepreneur for a long time.. In the end, in order to pacify the opponent, the official decided to act radically and began to look for a killer who could fulfill the "order". The customer planned to transfer money for the murder in two parts. He handed over the pledge back in December 2022, and promised the rest after he was convinced of the work of the killer and received photographs with the murdered man," the State Bureau of Investigation reports.

Bureau employees simulated the murder, and the official received photographs with the "corpse" and even some of the victim's personal belongings.

The orderer of the murder is notified of suspicion of a completed attempted murder, commissioned. He faces a sentence of life imprisonment.

Other probable accomplices in the crime are established, and a measure of restraint is chosen for the suspect.

Earlier it was reported that a killer from the Russian Federation committed a contract killing in Kyiv.