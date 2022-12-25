Ammunition detonated in Russian barracks in occupied Luhansk region

11:55 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kadievka, explosions thundered in the barracks of the Russian military, according to the information of the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there was a hit in the ammunition depot and detonation of the ammo.



This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past week, just in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region," bavovna "has been happening almost every other day. These are either barracks, basically, or warehouses with ammunition. In this case (in Kadievka - ed.), this is just the location of the personnel , noted Gadai on the air of the telethon.



At the same time, Sergei Gaidai circulated on his social networks a message from the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the hit precisely in the BC warehouse. According to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an ammunition depot in the occupied Kadievka was hit at night, as a result of which the ammunition began to detonate.