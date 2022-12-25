Water has disappeared in the Odessa region

After the explosions in Odessa, on December 5, the water supply disappeared.

This is reported by local publics and media.

"Dear consumers! Currently, all pumping stations and reserve lines are de-energized. Therefore, there is no water supply to our consumers everywhere. Please remain calm. After the resumption of power supply, the situation with water supply will stabilize. There may be interruptions in communication and dialing to the contact center of the water utility," the Odessa edition Dumskaya quotes the message of Infoksvodokanal.