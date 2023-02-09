More than a hundred accidents on power grids occurred in the Odessa region

12:42 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

During the night in the Odessa region there were more than 100 accidents on the power grid.

This was announced by the head of the Odessa OVA Maxim Marchenko.

At the same time, according to the head of the region, at present the situation with light in the region has slightly improved.
 
“By incredible joint efforts, we managed to supply an additional amount of electricity to the Odessa region and the city of Odessa. Right now, the testing of schedules is underway, which DTEK should announce no later than tonight,” Marchenko said.