More than a hundred accidents on power grids occurred in the Odessa region

During the night in the Odessa region there were more than 100 accidents on the power grid.
This was announced by the head of the Odessa OVA Maxim Marchenko.
At the same time, according to the head of the region, at present the situation with light in the region has slightly improved.
