Unknown people robbed a humanitarian headquarters in the Odessa region

08:42 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the city of Belgorod-Dnestrovsky, Odessa region, the attackers entered the humanitarian headquarters and stole laptops from it, at the same time, poured foam from a fire extinguisher over food packages that were inside the building.



This was announced on Tuesday, December 13, by the mayor of the city Vitaly Grazhdan on Facebook.



According to him, unknown intruders entered the humanitarian headquarters, which is located in the local House of Culture.



Citizen noted that the thieves took out more than 10 laptops, which were used by staff of the headquarters. They also spoiled the food that they were supposed to distribute to people.

"Unidentified persons poured foam from a fire extinguisher over all packages with food packages," he said.

The mayor noted that law enforcement officers are looking for criminals.