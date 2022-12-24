In Mykolaiv region, a collaborator who sold looted property was detained

11:16 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the Security Service took under arrest a henchman of the Russians, who was selling the property they had stolen in the occupied Snigirevka of the Nikolaev region.



This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

"In particular, at his point of sale, he sold products stolen by invaders from city stores.. Among them are auto parts and vehicle maintenance products.

Most of the income received by the detainee was transferred to the invaders. For this, he freely moved around the city.



After the liberation of Snigirevka, the attacker tried to "lay low", but was detained by the SBU.



During searches at the defendant's place of residence, law enforcement officers found a large amount of stolen goods. Now the detainee has been informed of suspicion.