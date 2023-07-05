Fires broke out in Mykolaiv region due to Russian shelling

11:49 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

During July 4, two fires broke out in the Nikolaev region as a result of shelling by the occupiers. This was announced today by the State Emergency Service.



It is noted that the Russian military continues to terrorize the civilian population and shell settlements almost daily, especially in the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities of the Nikolaevsky district.

"During the past day, there were two fires in these communities, caused by explosions of ammunition and debris. The shelling led to fires in open areas, there were no reports of casualties," the State Emergency Service said.

Firefighters fought the fire, extinguishing fires on dry grass and in bushy vegetation.. The area of one fire was about 5,000 square meters, and the other - 500 square meters.