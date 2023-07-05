Fires broke out in Mykolaiv region due to Russian shelling

During July 4, two fires broke out in the Nikolaev region as a result of shelling by the occupiers. This was announced today by the State Emergency Service.
It is noted that the Russian military continues to terrorize the civilian population and shell settlements almost daily, especially in the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities of the Nikolaevsky district.
Firefighters fought the fire, extinguishing fires on dry grass and in bushy vegetation.. The area of one fire was about 5,000 square meters, and the other - 500 square meters.
