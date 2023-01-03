Another torture chamber found in Mykolaiv region - SBU

15:14 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the de-occupied part of the Mykolaiv region, SBU officers found another torture chamber. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"The object was equipped on the territory of a seized private house in the occupied village of Aleksandrovka. In the dungeons, the Russians forcibly held and brutally tortured local residents who refused to cooperate with the enemy. They tried to "knock out" the addresses of the stay of Ukrainian patriots, in particular members of the resistance movement, from people.



The SBU reports that the captives were strangled with plastic bags, beaten with heavy objects and used a stun gun.



Ukrainian citizens were identified who were held and tortured in dungeons. The SBU identifies occupiers involved in war crimes.