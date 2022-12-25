In Mykolaiv region, 87 settlements were left without electricity and water

As a result of hostilities in the Nikolaev region, power supply, water supply and drainage were stopped in 87 settlements.
This was announced on December 1 by the press service of the regional state administration.
This was announced on December 1 by the press service of the regional state administration.
It is also noted that 6,368 consumers are without gas supply.
In general, as of December 1, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in the Mykolaiv region, 13,805 civilian objects have been partially or completely damaged. Of them:
In general, as of December 1, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in the Mykolaiv region, 13,805 civilian objects have been partially or completely damaged. Of them:
- housing facilities - 8,896;
- medical institutions - 92;
- educational institutions - 388;
- cultural institutions - 184;
- objects of industrial enterprises - 189;
- life support facilities: gas - 1,017, electricity - 848, water - 32, heat supply - 96;
- other non-military facilities - 2,063.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments