In Mykolaiv region, 87 settlements were left without electricity and water

12:01 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of hostilities in the Nikolaev region, power supply, water supply and drainage were stopped in 87 settlements.



This was announced on December 1 by the press service of the regional state administration.

"In the Mykolaiv region, power supply, water supply, and drainage have now been stopped in 87 settlements (in four - partially) of the Bashtansky and Nikolaevsky districts. Restoration work continues," the report says.

It is also noted that 6,368 consumers are without gas supply.



In general, as of December 1, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in the Mykolaiv region, 13,805 civilian objects have been partially or completely damaged. Of them: