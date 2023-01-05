In the Lviv region, an assistant to evaders was detained

16:24 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers and investigators of the Lviv region police arrested an attacker who helped the dodgers. This was reported by the Communications Department of the GUNP in the Lviv region.



At the end of 2022, operatives of the Lviv Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine exposed a local resident who had set up a scheme for illegally transporting people across the state border.



Law enforcement officers found that a 51-year-old resident of Lviv suggested that persons liable for military service who wish to avoid mobilization go to the territory of another state using forged documents. To do this, he promised to make a fictitious diplomatic passport for illegal immigrants.. The man estimated his services at $4,000.



Based on the materials collected by the UGVB operatives, the Investigation Department of the GUNP in the Lviv region initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Police internal security operatives and Lviv police investigators detained a Lviv resident for receiving part of the funds - 2,000 US dollars. The money has been seized.



Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the attacker has already been announced on suspicion. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years. The investigation is ongoing.