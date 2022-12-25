HIMARS flew to the dormitory of "Wagnerites" in the Luhansk region

10:58 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily captured city of Svatovo in the Lugansk region, HIMARS flew to the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.



From the meeting with HIMARS, the invaders were "torn with happiness," the consequences of the blow were shown on Telegram channels. Those "Wagnerites" who managed to survive filmed everything on video and did not hide the fact that they were scared.



So, the rashist complained to the camera that "bavovna" smashed the hostel in which they lived. Subsequently, he saw a barely alive "Wagnerian", who was crushed by the body of another occupier.



Throughout the video, the Russians could not figure out what to do. They seemed to be trying to guess who was alive and who was not. Officially, information about the missile strike has not yet been commented on.. However, the Russian command rarely admits losses and tries to keep silent about "arrivals" to the last.