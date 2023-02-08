The maximum escalation is recorded in the Kremensky direction

10:36 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

At the front in the Luhansk region, the maximum escalation is observed in the Kremensk direction. This was announced on February 8 by the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai.

“If we take the Svatovsko-Kremenskoye direction and Belogorovka, then probably, in the Kremenskoye direction, there is now the maximum escalation, the maximum number of shelling and attempts to break through our Defense Forces. These are almost daily attacks in small groups, up to a platoon, but in constant waves. Sometimes this happens with the help of heavy equipment," he said.

The head of the OVA noted that the enemy had no successes near Belogorovka - the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed all attempts at attacks.



Gaidai added that the Russians lose dozens of people every day in the Lugansk region, and if we count irretrievable losses and sanitary losses, then up to a hundred.