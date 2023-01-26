In the Kiev region, a Russian rocket hit the Goloseevsky district, there are victims

11:47 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that a Russian missile hit a non-residential building in the Goloseevsky district, as a result, a person died, two more victims were hospitalized.



This was announced by Klitschko in Telegram, KGVA.

"As a result of a missile hitting non-residential buildings in the Goloseevsky district, there is information about one dead and two wounded. The injured were hospitalized by doctors," Klitschko said.



At the same time, the KGVA reported that rocket parts had fallen in the Goloseevsky district and added that the information was being clarified.



At the same time, Mikhail Shamanov, speaker of the KGVA, noted on the air of the telethon that part of the rocket fell in the Goloseevsky district.



According to him, a 55-year-old man died as a result of the hit..



Shamanov urged not to film the work of the Ukrainian air defense and not to publish photos and videos of the fragments of Russian missiles.



Explosions also thundered in the Dnieper district of the capital. Klitschko said that all services are on their way.