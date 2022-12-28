A collaborator from Svatovo was arrested in the Kyiv region

The head of the enterprise from Svatovo, Lugansk region, was notified of suspicion of collaboration activities. This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
The SBU added that the collaborator also followed Moscow's instructions to rename the streets of the captured city with "Soviet" names. To do this, he personally signed the relevant administrative documents and controlled the process of sovietization of urban infrastructure.
Law enforcement officers detained a man on December 26, 2022 in Kyiv. The suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement officers detained a man on December 26, 2022 in Kyiv. The suspect is in custody.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments