A collaborator from Svatovo was arrested in the Kyiv region

11:47 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the enterprise from Svatovo, Lugansk region, was notified of suspicion of collaboration activities. This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, in April 2022, the director of one of the communal enterprises in the city of Svatovo entered into a criminal conspiracy with the occupation administration of the Russian Federation and representatives of the so-called "LNR." The work of the so-called" Municipal Unitary Enterprise was illegally created and organized at the seized utility company "Improvement of the Svatovsky district". The suspect voluntarily became its director. In this pseudo-position, the man performed organizational, administrative and economic functions in the bodies of the occupying authorities of the aggressor country.

The SBU added that the collaborator also followed Moscow's instructions to rename the streets of the captured city with "Soviet" names. To do this, he personally signed the relevant administrative documents and controlled the process of sovietization of urban infrastructure.



Law enforcement officers detained a man on December 26, 2022 in Kyiv. The suspect is in custody.