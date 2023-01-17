Safety measures are being taken at Khmelnitsky NPP - SBU

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine carry out security measures at the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant.
This was reported by the KhNPP press service on Monday, January 16.
The nuclear power plant warned citizens about the prohibition of photo and video recording and the inadmissibility of distribution in social networks or public chats of the movement of Ukrainian military equipment and the actions of military personnel and law enforcement officers involved in these events.
