A pestilence of fish was recorded in the Kherson region

In connection with the constant shelling of rashists in the Kherson region, fish are dying en masse. Relevant videos are posted on social networks.
In the comments to the video, it is noted that we very rarely remember the huge environmental damage that the war causes to the country, and the damage is huge.
In the comments to the video, it is noted that we very rarely remember the huge environmental damage that the war causes to the country, and the damage is huge.
Separately, it is said about the war-affected Kherson region.
Many note the impact of hostilities on the state of forests and rivers.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments