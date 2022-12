09:46 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the electrical networks of Kherson, the voltage completely disappeared due to the constant shelling of the occupiers.



This was announced by the chairman of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich in Telegram.

"In Kherson, the voltage in the power grids disappeared! This happened because of the powerful shelling of the city by Russian invaders," he said.

According to him, Khersonoblenergo is already working on eliminating the problem.