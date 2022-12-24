In the Kherson region, rashists plundered hospitals and a fire station

16:16 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders took out all the equipment from the hospitals and the fire department in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.



This was reported by the press service of the Center for National Resistance.



According to the CNS, all extinguishing vehicles, field kitchens, and furniture were removed from the fire station. Medical equipment, ambulances, furniture and even doors were stolen from hospitals.