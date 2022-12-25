17:22 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the captured Kakhovka, they blew up the local Gauleiter Andrei Shtepa, who ruled the village of Lyubimovka, on the left bank of the Kherson region.



This was reported by the pro-Kremlin publication.



In particular, "emergency services" told the Russian media that the so-called "head of the village of Lyubimovka on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region died when a car was blown up."



The invaders appointed Shtepa as Gauleiter of Lyubimovka.



Propagandists report that Shtepa burned alive in the car.



In the summer, a local publication reported that after the appointment of Shtepa as Gauleiter of the Lyubimov community, terror began in the village of Vasilyevka.



It was reported that Shtepa had conflicts with many locals and he showed the invaders who lived where and said that he would take revenge on everyone.



The occupiers appointed Shtepa Gauleiter of the Lyubimov community on July 18. He was born in Russia, but has long lived in Ukraine.



For the last 15 years, Shtepa has lived in Vasilievka, where he worked at the local communal farm and unsuccessfully ran for the position of village head.



It was also reported that Shtepa sold moonshine and spent money on drugs.