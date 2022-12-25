Another burial with the remains of 6 people was found in the Kherson region

In the village of Pravdino in the Kherson region, a burial was found with the remains of six people with signs of torture. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Enin, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.
It is reported that another 36 graves were found in the cemetery in the settlement of geologists in Kherson.
According to Yenin, during the period of occupation in the region, about 700 bodies were received in morgues, of which about 100 were with injuries sustained as a result of hostilities.. The identity of the 12 dead has not yet been established.
