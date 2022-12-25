Another burial with the remains of 6 people was found in the Kherson region

13:32 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the village of Pravdino in the Kherson region, a burial was found with the remains of six people with signs of torture. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Enin, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

"In the village of Pravdino, Kherson region, a burial was found in the courtyard of a private house, where the remains of six people were found with signs of torture, gunshot wounds, and the like.. The discovered corpses were exhumed and sent for a forensic medical examination," Yenin said on the air of the telethon.

It is reported that another 36 graves were found in the cemetery in the settlement of geologists in Kherson.

"There is a mass grave where there are bodies of servicemen of the Armed Forces, including the territorial defense," the deputy minister said.

According to Yenin, during the period of occupation in the region, about 700 bodies were received in morgues, of which about 100 were with injuries sustained as a result of hostilities.. The identity of the 12 dead has not yet been established.