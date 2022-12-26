A law enforcement collaborator was detained in the Kharkiv region

16:08 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the State Bureau of Investigation presented suspicion to a former law enforcement officer who, during the seizure of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region, worked in the occupation police.



This was reported by the press service of the GBR.

"After the capture of the Kupyansky district by Russian troops, the law enforcement officer voluntarily began to cooperate with the invaders. The occupying authorities appointed him in early June 2022 as an" inspector ". For work for the enemy every month a person received 45 thousand Russian rubles. After the liberation of the Kupyansky district by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the man wanted to flee to Russia with the invaders, but he failed to do so. The DBR established his whereabouts and detained him together with the SBU and the National Police of the Kharkiv region. He was in the attic of one of the houses.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of high treason, he faces life imprisonment.