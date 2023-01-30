In the Kharkiv region, a henchman of the Russians was detained

12:44 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kharkiv, specialists from the security service of Ukraine uncovered another henchman of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the press center of the SBU on Monday, January 30.

"The attacker collected information about the locations and routes of movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city. The information received was forwarded to the Russian invaders in the form of electronic coordinates and marks on the map via the Telegram messenger. Intelligence information was required by the invaders for the preparation and conduct of targeted missile strikes on the regional center.



Employees of the Service detained a Russian agent near the city's critical infrastructure facility during another attempt to collect data for the enemy.



The henchman of the Russian invaders turned out to be an unemployed local resident, who was attracted by a Russian representative to illegal activities in November 2022.



In order to fulfill the tasks of the enemy, the attacker bypassed the territory of Kharkov, secretly observed the units of the Ukrainian defenders and recorded their locations.



The SBU noted that during the investigation, a smartphone with evidence of correspondence with the aggressor was found on the attacker.



The SBU investigators informed the defendant about the suspicion under the article Unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (h. 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).