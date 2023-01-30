In the Kharkiv region, a henchman of the Russians was detained

In Kharkiv, specialists from the security service of Ukraine uncovered another henchman of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the press center of the SBU on Monday, January 30.
Employees of the Service detained a Russian agent near the city's critical infrastructure facility during another attempt to collect data for the enemy.
The henchman of the Russian invaders turned out to be an unemployed local resident, who was attracted by a Russian representative to illegal activities in November 2022.
In order to fulfill the tasks of the enemy, the attacker bypassed the territory of Kharkov, secretly observed the units of the Ukrainian defenders and recorded their locations.
The SBU noted that during the investigation, a smartphone with evidence of correspondence with the aggressor was found on the attacker.
The SBU investigators informed the defendant about the suspicion under the article Unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (h. 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments