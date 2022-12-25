Body of 7-year-old boy found in lake in Kharkiv region

15:30 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In a local lake in the Kharkov region, they found the body of a seven-year-old child, who had been wanted since December 5.



This is reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.



Earlier, on December 5, at about 2:00 pm, the child left home in the village of Krutoyarovka, Kegichevskaya territorial community of the Krasnogradsky district, and disappeared. More than 420 law enforcement officers, the Milena search and rescue team, were involved in the search for the boy.



Immediately after receiving a report about the disappearance of a child, the personnel of the Krasnograd police department, the criminal investigation department, the juvenile prevention department, and the cynological service were raised on alarm. Also, subdivisions of the State Emergency Service, divers, military personnel were involved in the search work.. From the first day, local residents and volunteers actively participated in the search.



The police officers made door-to-door rounds of the premises of citizens, examined the area, reservoirs, abandoned buildings, forest belts, worked out the circle of people with whom the missing person communicated. Posts were set up at railway stations and railway stations, checkpoints and stationary police posts were oriented, as well as all police units.



Law enforcement officers and citizens examined open areas within a radius of more than 20 km.



However, the miracle did not happen - on December 7, the child's body was found in a local lake.