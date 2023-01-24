Fires broke out in the Kharkiv region in connection with the shelling of Rashists

09:42 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of January 24, Russian terrorists once again attacked the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkov regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

"There are hits in residential buildings, there were large-scale fires.. Information about the destruction and the victims is being specified," he wrote on Telegram.

The head of the OVA added that over the past day, the enemy had been conducting massive shelling of border settlements in the Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Kharkov regions.

"In Volchansk, Chuguevsky district, as a result of shelling, residential buildings, civil industry facilities and infrastructure facilities were damaged.. In the village of Volchanskie Khutor, an educational institution and a cultural building were destroyed by rocket fire. In the village of Prud, Chuguevsky district, civil industry facilities were damaged, fires broke out," Sinegubov informed.

He stressed that a 52-year-old man was wounded in Volchansk, he was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.