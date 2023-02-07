An attempt to import Russian-made drugs into Ukraine was stopped at the border

Soldiers of the Lviv border detachment prevented an attempt to import Russian-made drugs into Ukraine.



This is reported by the State Border Service.



It is reported that the medications were found during the inspection of the car at the Grushev checkpoint on the border with Poland.

"Medicines of various names were transported by a 46-year-old Ukrainian who was returning to Ukraine by minibus. During the inspection of the vehicle, together with customs officers, 648 packages of medicines were found in the luggage compartment and under the passenger seat, the country of origin of which is Russia. On this fact, a protocol was drawn up, the drugs were seized in the prescribed manner. An inspection is being carried out to establish the legality of the import of medicines," the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine reports.