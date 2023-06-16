A fire broke out at a power facility in the Belgorod Region

08:15 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at an energy facility, which, according to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, arose due to an explosive device dropped from a drone.



The incident occurred in the immediate vicinity of the city of Belgorod. Allegations of a series of explosions in the region surfaced on social media, and there were also speculations of air defense involvement.

"There is a fire in the Belgorod region at one of the energy facilities. Previously, the fire was caused by an explosive device dropped from a drone," the governor said.



According to Gladkov, there were no victims, and there was no need to turn off consumers.. Emergency services are at the scene.