A fire broke out at a power facility in the Belgorod Region

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at an energy facility, which, according to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, arose due to an explosive device dropped from a drone.
The incident occurred in the immediate vicinity of the city of Belgorod. Allegations of a series of explosions in the region surfaced on social media, and there were also speculations of air defense involvement.
According to Gladkov, there were no victims, and there was no need to turn off consumers.. Emergency services are at the scene.
