11:58 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine uncovered another enemy henchman as a result of stabilization measures in the liberated areas of the Donetsk region.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU, the prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region.



It is noted that a local resident herself "came out" to the invaders after the capture of the city of Liman in July 2022 and offered her help in the war against Ukraine.



To confirm her commitment, she handed over to the invaders "lists" of Ukrainian patriots who could potentially resist the aggressor.



She was appointed "head of the Severny microdistrict", where the collaborator contributed to the spread of the Kremlin regime and "surrendered" members of the resistance movement to the aggressor.



In addition, she helped the invaders organize an illegal referendum on the "attachment" of the region to the aggressor country.



To ensure support for the "new government" and collect the required number of "votes", she offered "humanitarian aid" from the Russian Federation in the form of a food kit with propaganda leaflets.



In case of disagreement to support the fake plebiscite, she threatened with a "complaint" to the occupation authorities and repressions.



After the release of Lyman, the collaborator tried to hide and thereby avoid justice, but she did not succeed.



The woman was declared suspected of collaborationist activities. Now the court has arrested the attacker without the possibility of bail.



The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of 10 to 15 years and with or without confiscation of property.