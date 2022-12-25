Two Russian agents detained in Donetsk region - SBU

11:15 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more collaborators during counter-sabotage activities in the frontline areas of the Donetsk region.



This was reported by the SBU, the prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region.



According to the intelligence service, the attackers collected intelligence about the locations and routes of movement of the Defense Forces units in the region.



In addition, they handed over to the aggressor the locations of social facilities, including educational institutions in Slovyansk.



The invaders planned to use the information received to carry out targeted missile strikes on the Ukrainian city.



According to the investigation, two local residents who worked for the “people’s militia of the DPR” controlled by the special services of the Russian Federation turned out to be enemy minions.



Communication was maintained through anonymous messengers, and a specially created chat bot was used to transfer confidential data.



It was there that the attackers posted information about the movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the geolocation of Ukrainian schools.. They supplemented their "reports" with photographic materials and a detailed description of the surrounding area.



For conspiracy, one of the informants called his account a woman's name, the SBU notes.



During searches at the places of residence of both attackers, law enforcement officers found mobile phones and laptops with evidence of subversive activities.



Now the defendants have been informed of suspicions, and the court has arrested them.



The prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region notes that one of the agents is a physics teacher.



During March-October 2022, from his own account via messenger, he distributed textual information about the location of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the city of. Slavyansk.