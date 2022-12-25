In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the engineering group of the occupiers
17:03 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine
In the Donetsk region, border guards and Black Cossacks destroyed an engineering group of invaders who had come to build fortifications.
This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service.
The border guards published a video
of the exact work.
"In the Donetsk region, our defenders destroyed a group of invaders who arrived to build fortifications. Thanks to the coordinates of aerial reconnaissance of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade, the mortar unit of the border guards completed the fire mission. Precise arrivals of 120-mm mines destroyed the engineering equipment and personnel of the invaders," the border guards said.
