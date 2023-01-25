10 people became victims of Russian aggression in Donetsk region

10:07 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, ten people from the Donetsk region suffered from Russian shelling. This was announced on January 25 by the head of the regional military administration, Pavel Kirilenko.

"On January 24, the Russians wounded ten residents of Donbass: five in Konstantinovka, two in Toretsk, one in Velika Novoselka, Avdeevka and Krasnogorovka," he specified.

In total, since the beginning of the military invasion of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region, 1319 civilians have been killed and 2889 injured. These figures do not include Mariupol and Volnovakha, where it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims.



