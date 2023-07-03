In Donetsk region, the leadership of the military registration and enlistment office appropriated UAH 5 million of "combat" payments - State Bureau of Investigation

15:25 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Stealing from "one's own" is punishable even in the underworld. And how to punish someone who, sitting in the rear, steals from those who are in the line of fire? Another heinous crime is reported by the SBI.

About UAH 5 million were appropriated by the head of the military registration and enlistment office with four of his subordinates in the Donetsk region. For seven months, they appointed additional payments to the military, which in fact did not participate in combat missions.

It is noted that payments in the amount of 100 thousand hryvnias are monthly assigned to 9 military personnel in the period from March to September 2022.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation searched the suspects and seized the documentation, on the basis of which illegal accruals and payments of "combat" surcharges were made.

"The commander of the military unit is suspected of embezzlement and misappropriation of other people's property, committed by an organized group through abuse of official position on an especially large scale and the issuance of deliberately false official documents by an official," the report says.

Four of his subordinates are suspected of embezzlement and misappropriation of other people's property, committed by an organized group through abuse of official position on an especially large scale.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Recall that a pre-trial investigation has been completed against the commander of a unit of one of the military units of the Odessa region, who demanded from subordinate military personnel part of the funds for monthly allowances established for the period of martial law. He will appear before the court.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a scheme of fictitious payment of "combat" surcharges to the military in the Rivne region, who do not serve on the front lines.