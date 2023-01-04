An agent of the special services of Belarus was detained in the Chernihiv region

15:35 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the SBU in the Chernihiv region, who worked for the special services of Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



At the end of 2022, SBU officers detained an enemy agent who was collecting intelligence about the Defense Forces in the border areas in northern Ukraine. The agent turned out to be a resident of the Chernihiv region, who organized a channel for the illegal transportation of Ukrainian citizens of military age abroad.

"In the course of the pre-trial investigation, new facts of the criminal activity of the detainee were revealed: it was established that he carried out reconnaissance and subversive activities in the region in favor of the special services of Belarus. It was for them that the attacker collected information about the deployment and movement of units of the defense forces in the region. I paid special attention to the places of residence of the command staff of the Ukrainian troops," the SBU said in a statement.

The enemy agent tried to transfer the received information to the Russian Federation through one of the evaders, whom he was going to smuggle across the border outside the checkpoints.



Investigators of the Security Service informed the Belarusian agent of suspicion of high treason, illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, as well as organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.