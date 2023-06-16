Bridges in the Nikolaev region under water: the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

10:15 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the bridges in the Snigirevsky district of the Nikolaev region were also destroyed under water, as Ivan Kukhta, head of the Snigirevsky MVA, reported on Telegram on June 7.

Particular attention is paid to the bridge in the village of Elizavetovka, which is completely destroyed, as well as the bridge in the village of Galaganovka, which was completely flooded.

Currently open communication between Snigirevka and settlements with. Vasilievka, with. Evgenovka, with. Pavlovka and s. Tamarino.
"Measures are being taken in the community to evacuate the residents of three houses, as well as 43 vegetable gardens, which turned out to be flooded. Water penetrates into the houses. The operational headquarters continues to work around the clock," Kukhta said.